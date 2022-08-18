Memecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $142,311.00 (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Memecoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Memecoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $142,311.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Memecoin Profile

Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,380,588 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memority is a blockchain-based platform for encrypted decentralized cloud storage of valuable data. The Memority mission is to create a self-sufficient ecosystem providing many applications that meet the needs of businesses, government organizations and individuals in the ultra-secure storage of all kinds of valuable data. Data security is ensured by encrypting the file when it is loaded into the system with a private key, which is stored only by the data owner. Access to the content of the data is possible only with the private key. EMT is an Ethereum-based token created for ICO porpuses. Later on, EMT tokens can be exchanged for MMR tokens, at a rate of 1:1 without any commissions. MMR tokens are used inside the platform for all operations and are necessary for the functioning of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

