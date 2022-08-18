Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $76.51 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

