Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,296 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.97 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

