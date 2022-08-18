Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,246 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

