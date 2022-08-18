Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 10,438 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $94.91 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

