Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,654 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,866,000 after buying an additional 480,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

