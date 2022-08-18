Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $14,875,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 205,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

