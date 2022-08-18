Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Equius Partners Inc.

Equius Partners Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.1% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 280,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.75. The stock had a trading volume of 474,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,819,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.57. The company has a market cap of $469.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

