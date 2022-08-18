MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,201. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGPI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,309,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,193,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,202 shares of company stock worth $1,018,818. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.