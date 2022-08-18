Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87.53 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $33.57 or 0.00143813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $87.53 million and $188,162.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009122 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Midas

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

