Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Buys 122,307 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the period. Qurate Retail comprises about 0.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.41% of Qurate Retail worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 1,689.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 177,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Price Performance

QRTEA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail



Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

