Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 4.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 37,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

