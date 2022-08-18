Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $31.62 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

IBM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.