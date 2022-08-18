Mist (MIST) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mist (MIST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $115,553.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.