Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $23.36 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and $4.69 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00219288 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

