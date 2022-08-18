Mizuho Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $203.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $224.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.