MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 2.91% of Canna-Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,746,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,091. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

