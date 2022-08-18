MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $13.39 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,394,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 0.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 18.00% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 293,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,512. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

