MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.06% of Broad Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,959,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

