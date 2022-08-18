MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 233,333 Shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lessened its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,333 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.32% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.82.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

