MobileCoin Trading Down 9.2% This Week (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005122 BTC on exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $86.69 million and $1.75 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004131 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

