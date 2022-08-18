Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,482,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,796,380.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,425,244 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.05. 43,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,109. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

