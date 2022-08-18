Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Insider Purchases £34,400 in Stock

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) insider Jimmy McCulloch acquired 20,000 shares of Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($41,565.97).
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Price Performance
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust stock traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 170.25 ($2.06). 38,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,165. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 164 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.36).
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile
