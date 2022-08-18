Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,183 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Monster Beverage worth $74,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.