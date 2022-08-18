Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $177.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.