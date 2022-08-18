Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $63.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Maravai LifeSciences

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

