MoonEdge (MOONED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,225.00

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. MoonEdge has a total market cap of $636,561.20 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00720186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MoonEdge Coin Profile

MoonEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

