Morgan Stanley Lowers TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on TaskUs from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

TASK opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in TaskUs by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

