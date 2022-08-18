MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,915 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.21% of MP Materials worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock valued at $185,732,283. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

