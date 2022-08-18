Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

