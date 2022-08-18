Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.19

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.19 and last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 188243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MTL. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.61.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$521.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$453.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

