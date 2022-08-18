National Bank Financial Cuts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.39.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $4.72 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

