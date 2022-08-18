National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to C$112.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. 2,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

