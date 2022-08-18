National Bankshares Raises Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$44.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
Pan American Silver stock opened at C$21.61 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$21.51 and a one year high of C$38.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47.
Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
