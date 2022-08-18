National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.
National Vision Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of National Vision stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
