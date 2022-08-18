Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

