Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.15.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Featured Stories

