Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.15.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.