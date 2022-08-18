Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.49. Navigator shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 1,185 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $957.80 million, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

