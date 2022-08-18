NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $26.14. NETGEAR shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 189,644 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Insider Activity

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,410 shares of company stock worth $435,196. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.