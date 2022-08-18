NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 390,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

