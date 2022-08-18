New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs Sells 3,733 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $248,431.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,430.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80.
New Relic Price Performance
New Relic stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in New Relic by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
