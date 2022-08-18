New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs Sells 3,733 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $248,431.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,430.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80.

New Relic stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in New Relic by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

