New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

New Relic Trading Down 3.2 %

New Relic stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 648,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,428. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

