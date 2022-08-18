Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $23.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NWL opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.