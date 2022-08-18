Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.