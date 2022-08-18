Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Donald Win Young Acquires 40,400 Shares of Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young purchased 40,400 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Donald Win Young acquired 15,375 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $41,358.75.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NR opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 201,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

