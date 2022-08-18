Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells $1,006,550.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

