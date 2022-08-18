NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 56,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

