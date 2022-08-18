NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.75 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $22.75 and $58,991.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004282 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070403 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

