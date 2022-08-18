Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NWN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 146,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

