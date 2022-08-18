NOV Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

NOV has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NOV opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NOV by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NOV by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 60,956 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

